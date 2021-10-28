PG&E Details Storm Damage Impacts From Atmospheric River

Sonora, CA — The storm system this past weekend caused havoc for many PG&E customers.

We reported earlier that thousands lost power on Sunday between Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, and the number was reduced to hundreds by Monday.

PG&E reports that all-in-all, 851,000 of its customers lost power during the storm system. 99-percent of the customers have now been restored, with the remaining outages scattered in very isolated areas where roads remain closed due to heavy snowfall and debris flows. PG&E indicates that it has restored all of the storm impacted Tuolumne and Calaveras customers.

Statewide, PG&E reports that 1,600 locations experienced equipment damage that either needed to be replaced or repaired. It included 160 transformers, 200 poles and 800 spans of powerlines.