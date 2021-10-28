Pile Burning Commencing In Stanislaus National Forest

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA — Following the heavy rainfall, the Stanislaus National Forest reports that seasonal pile burning operations are commencing this week.

Burn piles will be ignited in various locations into the spring, and smoke may be visible on forestlands. The burning is contingent on conditions and done in coordination with county air pollution control districts.

The Forest Service reports that the purpose is to create defensible space near communities, improve wildlife habitat and reduce the buildup of slash.

Smoke will be visible at times from Highway 108, Highway 120, Highway 4 and nearby secondary roads.