3 Deaths, No ICU Beds And 41 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne

CDC COVID Commu Transmission Tracker image 10/27/2021 View Photo

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death a woman in her 80s who was vaccinated and two men in their 80’s both unvaccinated due to COVID-19. There are 41 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 34 unvaccinated and 7 vaccinated. There are six more active cases today than yesterday, the 218 active cases including 18 who are hospitalized, one less than yesterday. California’s Hospitalization Statistics reports no ICU beds available in Tuolumne county. They report six ICU beds total and four fewer ICU beds available from the prior day. Adventist Health Sonora has 152 beds total and sends patients to other hospitals in the region as necessary.

Today’s newly reported cases had 15 cases age 17 or younger and 6 cases age 60 or older. New COVID-19 cases by gender and age: 4 girls and 5 boys age 0 to 11, 2 girls and 4 boys age 12 to 17, 3 women age 18 to 29, 2 women and 2 men age 30 to 39, 2 women and 3 men age 40 to 49, 3 women and 5 men age 50-59, 1 woman age 60 to 69, and 2 women and 3 men age 70 to 79.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County increased to 57.2 from 53.7 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 30 were released from isolation since today, in all 5,258 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,597 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 62% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports one active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,285 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps. There have been 121 community deaths due to COVID-19, four were vaccinated.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 26 new cases since yesterday and active cases increased by 10 to 97, including three Covid hospitalizations. There are 5 new cases age 17 or younger and 6 new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 653 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 676 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 55.5% of their eligible population.

Calaveras Public Health and Dignity Health and Mark Twain Medical Center are collaborating for a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic at Calaveras High School in San Andreas on Saturday, November 6, as detailed here. Flu Shot Appointments can be scheduled through myturn.ca.gov/flu

Mariposa County Public Health reports 5 new cases and 41 active cases including 8 hospitalizations.

Mariposa Health Officials note their vaccine clinics for this Thursday and next Thursday do not have any more appointments available for boosters. You can schedule your booster vaccine for November 6th at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.

Last Week’s Overview (Oct. 15 – 22) Tuolumne reported a total of 172 new cases up from 145 last week and Calaveras has reported 82 cases up from 65 last week. This week there were five Covid deaths of residents reported in Tuolumne County and one in Calaveras. There were 66 new cases in Mariposa and one death of a resident due to Covid.

COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the fairgrounds has moved to a self-swabbing process. If you are 12 or older and are able to do the swabbing yourself, you will be instructed to do so. Self-swabbing had previously been optional but is now part of the regular testing protocol. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine appointments and booster vaccine shots can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies more details are here. Appointments for COVID-19 boosters can be made at myturn.ca.gov. However, at this time, you are not able to schedule a booster appointment for a vaccine that is different from your initial vaccine series. If you would like to get a different booster from your initial vaccine series, please call Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 Information line to arrange an appointment (209) 533-7440. They state the ability to select which vaccine will be a function activated on MyTurn soon and will provide updates when it becomes available.

Regarding the recent expansion of the Pfizer vaccine Emergency Use Authorization to 5 to 11-year-olds, the recommendation by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is an important first step in the approval process. The vaccine has more steps before it will be available to the age group locally. Health officials state, “We will relay updates as they become available.”

Free flu shots every Tuesday at the Tuolumne Public Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. by appointment only. Call 209-533-7401 to schedule your appointment. Their office is located at 20111 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA 95370.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/26 90 12 3,525 55 Calaveras 10/27 97 26 3,842 83 Mariposa 10/27 41 5 1,378 17 Mono 10/27 56 4 1,476 5 Stanislaus 10/27 1,543 122 77,791 1,347 Tuolumne 10/27 218 41 7,258 121