Jamestown Drug Bust Puts Six Suspects In Handcuffs

Jamestown, CA – Six suspects were arrested after a raid on a property in Jamestown yesterday morning.

As we reported here on Friday, 8/29/25, Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT) detectives, assisted by the sheriff’s SWAT Team, served a high-risk search warrant at a residence on Sierra Avenue near Jamestown Elementary School. Sheriff’s officials relayed that an anonymous tip to TNT detectives targeted the home as a suspected drug house, consistent with ongoing illegal sales.

Caught in the search were six suspects: John Cosovich, Ismael Viscarra, David Henry Elliot, Robin Million, Joseph McIntyre, and Dylan Lay. Detectives determined that the residence was being used as a drug house, allowing for their arrests. In Cosovich’s bedroom, multiple firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were uncovered. Additionally, Elliot was found to have a loaded Glock-style handgun, or “ghost gun,” meaning it had no serial number, with a high-capacity magazine, about half an ounce of methamphetamine, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia. Cosovich and Elliot had prior felony convictions and were not allowed to have firearms. They now face charges related to drug sales and illegal gun possession, while Viscarra, Million, McIntyre, and Lay were booked on charges related to maintaining a drug house.

Sheriff’s officials had hoped to enhance those charges due to the property’s proximity to Jamestown Elementary. However, they noted that it was not 1,000 feet, which is required to file enhanced charges under state law.

“We remain committed to community safety and the protection of children through investigations targeting illegal drug sales,” stated sheriff’s officials. “Community partnership and information-sharing are vital to identifying problems and building strong cases against those who pose a threat to public safety. We thank the community member who came forward with the tip that led to this investigation and encourage others to continue sharing information.”

