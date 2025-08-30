Big Win For Summerville Bears

Summerville Bears beat Denair—photo by Mike Woicicki View Photo

Written by: Mike Woicicki

On Friday night, the Denair Coyotes came to Summerville ready to play with their eyes on the prize. They scored the first touchdown of the game with a nice 23-yard pass. The Bears tied it up as Bryce Leveroos scampered into the end zone from 26 yards out. But the Coyotes kept playing hard, and after a back-and-forth first half, the Bears hung on to a 4-point lead, 21 to 17. The opening kick in the second half was a beautiful Bryson Benites onside kick, which was recovered by the Bears on the 49-yard line. From there, the Bears drove it to the end zone with Leveroos taking it in from 11 yards out. The Coyotes blocked the extra point, and the Bears took a ten-point lead into the fourth quarter. Still, Denair did not give up as they drove down to the Bears’ 15-yard line. The next play was a sweep to the right, and the runner was hit hard by Kyle Hamilton. The ball bounced on the turf and was scooped up by Karter Lea, who went 90 yards for the Bear TD. The Bears went on to score 2 more TDs and win the game by thirty, 47 to 17.

The Bear running attack was the highlight of the night as they gained 379 yards on just 35 carries. Leveroos gained 112 yards and scored three times. Lea went for 111 and one TD. Clavey Duncan went for 77 yards, which included a 64-yard TD. Evan Roberson and Malakai Fromm capped off the night with 28-yard and 18-yard TDs, respectively.

Kyle Hamilton had the Hot Hit of the Game, and Karter Lea was awarded the Player of the Game.

The Bears have a bye next week and will play at home on September 12th against Johnson High School of Sacramento.

In other action, the Calaveras Redhawks hosted the Argonaut Mustangs and walked away with a 35 to 6 win.