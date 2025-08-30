Sonora Wildcats defeat Livingston Wolves—Photo by Zeb Drivdahl View Photo

Written by: Zeb Drivdahl

The Sonora Wildcats easily dispatched the Livingston Wolves Friday night, winning 51-0 on the road.

Livingston received the opening kickoff but did not hold the ball for long, losing a fumble to the Wildcats on the second play of the game. The Wildcats made quick work of the short field, with Colton Gibson and Cash Byington contributing big runs before Gibson punched it in for the early 7-0 lead. The Sonora defense forced a quick three-and-out, but penalties and sloppy execution caused the second drive to stall and led to a 37-yard field goal by Rigo Estrella. The Wildcat defense continued to maul the Wolves, forcing another three-and-out and quick return to offense for Sonora. This time it was the Wildcats coughing up the ball, as a promising drive ended in a turnover deep in Livingston territory. After another stop by the Sonora defense, the Wildcat offense began to settle in. Sonora would score on its next three possessions, with Byington finding the end zone on runs of 9 and 25 yards and a punt return for 45.

With the Wildcats ahead 30-0, the coaching staff sent out the backup players for the second half. Despite a number of procedure penalties, the offense continued to move the ball methodically throughout the half. Jeremy Snyder got the nod at quarterback, and Gibson, George Renault, Corbin Boco, Brennen Telford, and Steven Olley II all got carries at running back, with Snyder notching two touchdowns and Telford getting one. After giving up only a single first down in the first half, the defense allowed more yardage in the second half but was able to preserve the shutout and the 51-0 victory.

Colton Gibson was named Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game for his contributions on offense. Lemar Vaughn secured the Faust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the game for the second consecutive week with a second-half special teams tackle. Sonora improves to 2-0 in the season and opens its home schedule next week versus Antelope.