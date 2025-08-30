Power Outage Impacting Thousands From Twain Harte To Cedar Ridge

PGE power outage in Twain Harte and Cedar Ridge—PGE map View Photo

Tuolumne, CA—PG&E is reporting nearly 3,000 customers from Twain Harte to Cedar Ridge in Tuolumne County are waking up to no power this morning.

Those impacted are stretching along Longeway Road to Big Hill Road and past Mount Elizabeth Road. In all, 2,887 customers have lost their electricity. The utility relayed, “There is an unplanned outage in your area. Our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

The company has not issued an estimated time of restoration; instead, it has posted a “to be determined” repair time.