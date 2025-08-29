Update: Fire In Sonora On HWY 108

HWY 108 fire near the Old Wards Ferry Road overpass in Sonora View Photos

Update at 5:20 p.m.: Fire crews have extinguished a car fire that ignited a roadside blaze on Highway 108 near the Old Wards Ferry Road overpass in Sonora. The vegetation fire was a small spot fire that firefighters quickly put out within minutes of their arrival. The CHP had shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway, but those just reopened, and traffic is moving freely once again.

Original post at 4:54 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a fire on Highway 108 after a vehicle caught on fire.

A plume of smoke can be seen rising into the sky by the PG&E live camera, and the CHP has shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Old Wards Ferry Road overpass. Crews are getting a handle on the small roadside fire. Motorists may want to avoid the area, as traffic is getting backed up during the evening commute, and the highway is even more crowded due to the Labor Day holiday weekend travel.