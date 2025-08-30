Unusual Rescue As Woman’s Ride Cries For Help

Kittens found in engine of car and rescued by CAL FIRE TCU-Copperopolis Station firefighters—CAL Fire TCU photo View Photos

Copperopolis, CA – Imagine hearing weird sounds from your vehicle’s engine as you drive down the road, only to discover that you have stowaways hitching a ride.

That was the experience of a woman driver on Thursday (8/28), who was confused when she heard what sounded like meows for help. With the CAL Fire TCU-Copperopolis Station nearby, she pulled over to see if the firefighters could assist her in uncovering the mystery.

A check under the hood provided the answer as firefighters uncovered where the wailing was coming from in the form of three little kittens hidden in various engine compartments. Three firefighters conducted the lifesaving rescue, freeing them from where their mother undoubtedly put them to keep them safe and warm overnight.

All of their screams paid off, as the young felines have found a permanent home with the woman, who plans to name them after the three firefighters who saved them, whose names have not been disclosed but are depicted in the image box.