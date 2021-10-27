Clear
Regional Unemployment Rate Stays Better Than State Average

By B.J. Hansen
CA Unemployment Figures

Sonora, CA — California has released new unemployment statistics for the Mother Lode counties.

Reflecting the month of September, Tuolumne was at 6.1-percent, Calaveras was 4.7-percent, and Mariposa and Amador were both 5.7-percent.

The numbers were down compared to August, when Tuolumne County was at 7.1-percent and Calaveras was 5.6-percent.

The statewide average held steady at 7.5-percent.

The Employment Development Department reports that leisure and hospitality saw the most growth in jobs during September, while mining and logging saw the biggest decline.

