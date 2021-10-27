First Show Announced For The Ovations Concert Series

Ovations will return this winter and the Calaveras County Arts Council is going to make the first concert a party!

Kathy Mazzaferro, the Executive Director for the Calaveras County Arts Council, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Calaveras Arts Council has been advised that the Bret Harte High School Theater will more than likely not be available for Ovations this school year.

According to Mazzaferro, “Covid has taught us that we need to be flexible and ready to pivot at a moment’s notice. With that in mind, this year’s concert series will not feature season tickets. Each show will be single ticket purchase only, with seating limited to 150 and take place in the Alhambra Music Room at Ironstone Vineyards.”

“We invite you to join us for a champagne reception at 2:00 p.m. and the concert at 3:00 p.m.,” said Mazzaferro. “This is a fundraiser to support our music programs. We look forward to celebrating with you! Tickets will go on sale soon.”

On Sunday December 5, the Arts Council will present “Christmas in a Celtic Land,” a concert by the Celtic trio Golden Bough. There will be a champagne reception (with snacks) at 2 PM, followed by the concert at 3 PM.

The concert celebrates all things British Isles, with rare holiday music from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Cornwall, as well as traditional music from other Celtic nations like French Brittany and Spanish Galicia, and compositions by members of Golden Bough.

Golden Bough, venerable and respected musicians in Celtic music circles and beyond, has been providing an opportunity for loved ones to join together in song and celebration with their concert program for over 40 years. Margie Butler, Paul Espinoza and Kathy Sierra capture the essence and joy of traditional music on a wide variety acoustic instruments, including; Celtic harp, penny whistle, guitar, accordion, violin, viola, mandolin, and bodhran (a hand held drum, particular to the Celtic culture). The whole family will enjoy lively instrumental pieces, haunting ballads and humorous sing-alongs as the band creates an atmosphere in which the listener is transported to another place and time.

The intimacy of the Alhambra Music Room amid the glow and shine of holiday decorations make Ironstone Vineyards the perfect setting for Golden Bough’s rare carols and songs of celebration for the Winter Solstice and the New Year.

The concert is also a fundraiser to support the Arts Council’s music programs Music in the Parks and Ovations. In a pre-concert gathering, you can increase your merriment with champagne and hors d’oeuvres served by Ironstone. “We hope that you will join us for this fundraising event in support of our music programs,” Mazzaferro said.

After such a long hiatus, Mazzaferro is overjoyed to once again be bringing music to Calaveras County. “I want joy and sparkle to return to Calaveras County,” she said. “A chance for us to be together.”

“It reminds me of the song, When the Lights Go On Again (All over the World). There’s no better time for the lights to go on in Calaveras County.”

Tickets: $50 adults. Available online at www.calaverasarts.org, or call 209/753-0127 Monday through Thursday. Proof of Covid vaccination required for entry.

“We take the health and safety of the citizens of Calaveras County seriously,” affirmed Mazzaferro. “We stand with other performing arts centers across the country in our joint efforts to crush this scourge. We will be following all current health department rules to keep everyone at the concert safe. Please respect the health of others.”

