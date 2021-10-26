Fire Restrictions Lifted In Stanislaus National Forest

Forest area in Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest has benefited from the recent rain and high country snow.

Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken says, “Temperatures have decreased and the moisture content is higher, so I have decided to terminate the high and moderate fire hazard restrictions on the Stanislaus National Forest.”

He does caution, “When camping with a campfire on the forest, visitors must have a campfire permit with them, and we encourage them to responsibly make sure every fire is dead out before leaving it unattended.”

This past August the Forest Service implemented temporary fire restrictions such as a ban on campfires, and also regulations related to discharging a firearm, smoking and welding with an open flame.