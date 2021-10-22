Rainy Days Ahead For The Mother Lode

Rain In Sonora View Photo

An intense band of precipitation will move through the area this morning. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected.

Another intense band of precipitation will move through between Saturday evening and Monday evening. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected, especially Monday morning.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode, the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from Saturday evening through Monday afternoon. Additionally, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the lower Sierra Nevada in Mariposa County from Sunday morning through Monday evening.

A long duration of moderate to heavy rain may lead to urban and small stream flooding. It could also bring potential mudslides and debris flows over recent burn scar areas. Flash flooding is possible over and near recently burned areas including the Creek Fire burn area as well as other burn areas further south, including the SQF Complex burn area, the French Fire burn area, the KNP Complex burn area and the Windy Fire burn area.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park from Sunday morning through Monday evening above 8,000 feet. A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Sunday evening through late Monday night above 6,000 feet.

The total snow accumulations will range from one to three feet above the 6,000 foot elevation.

The winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Periods of heavy snowfall and gusty winds will create hazardous travel conditions. Significant reductions in visibility are possible. Tree branches could fall as well. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Expect mountain travel impacts such as chain controls and travel delays.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop or Flash Flood Warnings be issued.