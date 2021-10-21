All Mountain Pass Closed By Tonight

Yosemite, CA — Highway 120 Tioga Pass will join the other passes already temporarily closed due to inclement weather earlier this week.

Yosemite National Park officials relay that due to an approaching storm in which the National Weather Service expects heavy rain and snow, the pass will close at 6 p.m. The wet weather is projected to start on Friday and last through Tuesday, with the heaviest snowfall beginning Sunday night. Park officials say Tioga Pass will receive several feet of snow in the higher elevations and rain at the lower levels.

As reported here earlier this week, Highway 108 Sonora and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass remained closed from an earlier weather event at the beginning of the week. Caltrans and Yosemite officials report that as soon as this latest storm blows through road crews will be out evaluating the passes and then clearing any snow, debris, and damage before reopening. There is no estimated time of when that will be.

To find out road conditions 24/7 go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click on traffic.