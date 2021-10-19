One Mountain Pass Reopened, Three Remain Closed

Tioga Pass gate at Yosemite National Park View Photo

Sonora, CA – All but one of the Mountain Passes has reopened today.

All the passes were closed by Sunday evening as snowy weather moved into the region. Yosemite Park Ranger Scott Gediman tells Clarke Broadcasting that Highway 120 Tioga Pass got one to two inches of snowfall, but it melted off quickly. The roadway reopened this morning at 11 a.m. However, Gediman added, “a big storm is predicted for Sunday evening, so that may close it for the season.”

Highway 108 Sonora Pass, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 89 Monitor Pass are still closed. Caltrans spokesperson Bob Highfill updated via email, “At this time, there is no ETO (estimated time of opening) for those passes. He also noted, “The National Weather Service is predicting a significant storm system arriving later this week and intensifying over the weekend, which may extend the closures into next week or beyond.” Although Highfill stressed, “This is NOT the full-seasonal closure at this time.”

After the storm passes, Highfill details that crews will inspect the passes “to determine when and if they can be reopened this season.” To find out road conditions 24/7 go to the mymotherlode.com homepage and click on traffic.