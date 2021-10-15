Stormy Weather To Close Mountain Passes, Again

Sonora, CA – Travelers will still have access to the Mountain passes through Sunday afternoon then inclement weather will move into the region forcing the temporary closures.

Sonora, Ebbetts, and Monitor Pass will all close on Sunday, October 17th to ensure the safety of motorists, according to Caltrans. Highway 108/Sonora Pass is scheduled to shut down at 3 p.m. with Ebbetts and Monitor passes following at 5 p.m. They give no estimated time of reopening.

Sonora Pass will be closed from 26 miles east of Strawberry to 5 miles west of U.S. 395 in Tuolumne and Mono counties. Ebbetts and Monitor Pass, in Alpine County, will be closed at the Highway 4 and 89 closure gate.

Caltrans notes that before conducting any closures, maintenance crews will monitor the weather forecast for roadway conditions. For closure updates go to the mymotherlode.com home page and click on traffic 24/7.

Yosemite National Park, which oversees Highway 120 Tioga Pass, also announced the temporary closure of that roadway today due to an incoming storm. It will close Sunday at 4 p.m.

As reported here yesterday, the Mountain Passes were shut down last week and then again on Monday due to blustery, snowy weather, with Sonora Pass just reopening yesterday morning (Thursday, Oct. 14).