HWY 108/120 Hit-And-Run Driver Identified

Jamestown, CA – The CHP has released the identity of a driver involved in two crashes Saturday night on Highway 108/120 in the Jamestown area.

Arrested for DUI after fleeing the scene of two collisions was 42-year-old Anthony Dominic Perez of Livermore. The CHP reports the first crash was head-on near Rawhide Road with Perez racing off from the scene westbound on the highway. The second was near the Yosemite Junction when Perez forced another vehicle off the roadway, causing it to overturn, according to the CHP.

As earlier reported here, after the second wreck Perez went off the roadway colliding with a dirt embankment. The CHP reported he then returned onto the westbound lane of the highway with one wheel down to its rim and sparking. Near the J-59/La Grange Road intersection, Perez’s vehicle was discovered in a ditch by an officer actively searching the area for the suspected vehicle.

Subsequently, Perez was arrested for felony DUI and hit-and-run resulting in injury and placed on $25,000 bail. The CHP did not have details on the injuries in those crashes or how many individuals were hurt.