Update: Hit-And-Run In Jamestown

Update at 8:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that the suspect involved in two hit-and-run crashes on Highway 108 has been apprehended east of J-59/La Grange Road after smashing into a ditch. There are injuries reported in the collisions. The first wreck happened on the highway near Rawhide Road and was head-on. The second crash was near the Yosemite Junction with the suspected driver that fled the scene forcing another vehicle off the roadway and causing it to roll over. CHP officers are directing traffic at both scenes. Further details on the collisions are below.

Original post at 8:05 p.m.: Jamestown, CA – First responders are on the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Jamestown.

The CHP is reporting two vehicles hit head-on and one fled the scene heading westbound. They advise the fleeing vehicle has also caused a second vehicle on the highway to overturn near Mountain Pass Road.

The suspect vehicle also is reported to have gone off the roadway into a ditch and returned onto the roadway with one wheel down to its rim and sparking and heading west towards O’Byrnes Ferry Road. The CHP reports injuries in this crash. Officers continue to search for the suspect vehicle, which is also missing most of its front bumper, according to the CHP. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.