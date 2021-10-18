More Information On Five Vehicle Accident

Sonora, CA– The CHP has released more information about the accident that took place over the weekend that sadly left one dead. The original story covering the incident can be found here.

The unidentified person who passed away at the scene was driving a Toyota Pickup eastbound on highway 108 west of Sanguinetti Loop at 55-65 MPH and was approaching the rear of a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup that was being driven by Brian McGregor of Moccasin at similar speeds. Evan Hatler of Coulterville was driving a Dodge Pickup with a trailer in tow westbound on highway 108. behind him was Colleen Kotoske of Jamestown driving a Subaru Forester, additionally behind her was Arturo Balderas of Modesto driving a GMC Suburban

The unidentified driver in the Toyota tried to pass the Chevy by driving on the right shoulder. Trying to avoid a collision, McGregor drove his vehicle to his left. The left side of the Toyota struck the right side of the Chevrolet and pushed the vehicle into the westbound lane directly into the path of the Dodge. The left side of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Dodge’s trailer and Mcgregor lost control of his vehicle and drove off the north edge of the roadway and down the north embankment, striking a boulder and coming to a stop.

Hatler was able to maintain control of his vehicle and came to a stop in the westbound lane and struck the left front of the Subaru. Colleen Kotoske lost control of the Subaru and drove off the north edge of the roadway and rolled down the north embankment coming to a rest on its roof. The Toyota continued out of control in the westbound lane and was struck on its right side in the front by the GMC Suburban. The Toyota immediately caught fire after making contact with the Suburban. The sole occupant of the Toyota was trapped in his vehicle as a result of the crash and the fire. A witness to the collision assisted the driver and passenger out of the Suburban before the flames spread to that vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, everyone else involved suffered no injuries or minor injuries.

The roadway was completely blocked for 3 hours due to the investigation and clean-up. It is unknown at this time if alcohol and drugs played a role in this collision