Update: Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash Hwy 108

Update at 6:55 p.m.: CHP officers continue to direct traffic after a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes on Highway 108 near the lower Mono Way on-ramp behind the Crossroads Shopping Center in Sonora. Ambulances are on the scene, but there remains no word on injuries at this time. The CHP reports that section of roadway is closed with officers continuing to direct traffic onto South Washington Street and the lower Mono Way off-ramp.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. when the two vehicles hit head-on in the westbound lane. Both were fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on the scene. The CHP details that one vehicle went 80 feet down an embankment and another on 50 feet. One vehicle was a Chevy Suburban, but there are no details on the other vehicle. Tow crews are working to retrieve both vehicles causing a backup in traffic.

CAL Fire officials relay that the flames did not spread to any nearby vegetation.

A special thanks to our community partner David Stayer for sending in photos.

Update at 6:35 p.m.: The CHP remains on the scene of what was originally reported as possibly four vehicles involved the CHP is now reporting only two vehicles that crashed in the westbound lanes on Highway 108 near the lower Mono Way on-ramp behind the Crossroads Shopping Center in Sonora. Both vehicles were fully engulfed in flames. Ambulances have been called to the scene, but there is no information on injuries. CAL Fire officials relay that the flames did not spread to any nearby vegetation.

Original post at 6:05 p.m.: Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a collision involving four vehicles on Highway 108 near the lower Mono Way on-ramp in Sonora.

The CHP is reporting that two of the vehicle were fully engulfed in flames and ambulances have been called to the scene. One of the vehicles went 80 feet down an embankment and another on 50 feet.

CAL Fire reports that the flames have not spread to any vegetation as of yet. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.