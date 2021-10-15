Mountain Passes Reopened

Sonora Pass Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Caltrans announced this afternoon that all the Mountain Passes have reopened.

The last to open was Highway 108 Sonora Pass. Caltrans detailed that it opened to travelers as of 10 a.m. Thursday. All four Sierra Nevada passes were temporarily closed this week due to inclement weather then gradually reopened as crews inspected the roadways for damage and then gave each the green light to reopen.

Last Thursday Highway 108 Sonora Pass, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, and Highway 120 Tioga Pass were all also closed for incoming high-country snow. They reopened on Monday morning, but about two hours later Caltrans announce the closure of Sonora and Ebbetts Pass once again for reported stormy weather, as reported here.

Tioga Pass reopened on Tuesday and Ebbetts Pass on Wednesday. In the fall it is common for the mountain passes to temporarily close, and then reopen. The passes will not officially close for the winter season until there is enough snow accumulation to keep them shut down.