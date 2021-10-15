Innovative Ideas For Community Challenges And Initiatives

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Area Foundation recently awarded grants to local groups who took part in the Innovation Challenge.

The foundation challenged groups to think outside the box and come up with unique programs that fill a need in the community. 27 entries were received and top prizes were awarded to three groups. $35,000 to TuCare, $15,000 to the Youth Sports Foundation and $10,000 to the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. SAF put up $50,000 for the competition and local business Front Porch gave an extra $10,000.

SAF Director Darrell Slocum will recap the competition, and awards, on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

For example, TuCare is working to establish and maintain county-wide fuel breaks in critical areas as a way to reduce fire risk. The Youth Sports Foundation is working on creating a sports complex in Standard (The Innovation Challenge money is separate from the $1.5 million grant from SAF that we reported on earlier today). The Sonora Chamber Commerce wants to transform downtown Sonora into a nationally recognized Christmas Town complete with Santa’s Village, Christmas Tree Lane and an Ice Skating Rink.

Of note, all of the other entrants who took part received awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

In addition, Slocum will detail other very noteworthy recent grants from the foundation.