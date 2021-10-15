Sonora Area Foundation Grants $1.5 Million To Build Youth Sports Complex

Youth Sports Foundation View Photo

Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County (YSF) is excited to announce that the Sonora Area Foundation has granted $1.5 million to YSF to support building a multi-sport facility complex for the youth of Tuolumne County.

Brandon Meyer, President of the YSF, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“Sonora Area Foundation’s award will allow YSF to match donations, accelerating us towards our project need of $3,000,000” said Meyer.

The yet-to-be named facility is planned to offer a full-size soccer field, a youth soccer field with artificial turf, four pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, batting cages, a 20,000 square foot open-air sports pavilion, and a 1.5 mile walking trail. The project will be built on approximately seven acres of land on Tuolumne Road, immediately west of Standard Park.

Since August 2021, YSF has raised approximately $250,000 through community donations, and they will continue to seek community support.

One major component of fundraising for this project will be through the sale of customized bricks that local residents, families, and businesses can purchase and forever leave a lasting impression on this new facility.

Founded in 1999, YSF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission to improve the life of Tuolumne County residents through the improvement and enhancement of youth play spaces, facilities, and sport fields. YSF prides itself as an advocate for young athletes and youth sports. Notably, YSF has led projects to renovate Cassina High School’s baseball/softball fields, remediate elementary school playgrounds and fields, provide equipment to leagues, and promote local youth sports program establishment.

For more information on YSF and the sports complex, including ways to support YSF through brick purchases, donations or volunteering, please visit YSFTC.org.

