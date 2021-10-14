Mid-October Events

There are several events and fundraisers planned this weekend in the Mother Lode.

Tomorrow, October 15, Sierra Foothills Residential Care is hosting Dinner On The Run, a drive-through spaghetti dinner. There will be macaroni and cheese available for kids, and there is no need to get out of your car organizers’ plan car door service. Details are in the event listing here.

There are five garage sales promoted in our Classifieds this weekend go here for more details.

Friday at 7 pm join the Mother Lode Storytelling Guild for an evening of live storytelling, from the comfort of your home. Register to receive a Zoom link to tune in. This will be the Guild’s 8th Annual Story Slam Contest and their theme is: We Had Fun Anyway. Details are in the event listing.

The Twain Harte Outdoor Christmas Market is Saturday and Sunday. The market will feature high-quality, hand-crafted artisans and antiques at many booths. There will also be specialty foods and live music and admission is free. Details are on their website here.

At the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp this weekend is the A.K.C. Dog Show and Obedience/Rally Trial. The event is free and open to the public but organizers ask that pets not entered in the show stay at home. There will be food and dog supply vendors on site, more details are here.

Check out the Open-Air Halloween Celebration in Jamestown at Rocca Park Saturday from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm. There will be live music, fire dancing, games, trick or treating, face painting and a raffle. Details are in the event listing.

The 5th Annual Murphys Witch Walk is Saturday with costume contests, shopping and performances. The scaled-back soiree notes it will be more of an “All the World’s a Stage” gathering of costumed visitors where the attendees will be the show. More details are in the event listing here.

Tuolumne County Friends of NRA Event is hosting a dinner to support their youth shooting programs. Tickets are not sold at the door, the event begins Saturday at 5:00 pm at the Sonora Elks Lodge. More event and raffle details are here.

Saturday is also the Mother Lode Christian High School Reunion Potluck for all years. Contact the event organizer and get more information in the events calendar.