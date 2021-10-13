Update: 1 New COVID-19 Death In Calaveras, 1 In Tuolumne.

Tuolumne County Total COVID-19 cases by Age October 13, 2021 View Photo

Calaveras County Public Health reports one new death due to COVID-19, a woman in her 60s. There are 12 new covid cases since yesterday. Active cases decreased by two to 34, including one Covid hospitalization. There is four new cases age 0-17 and one new case age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 589 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 637 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 54.4% of their eligible population.

Public Health says “The best way to keep yourself and others safe from COVID-19 is to: Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can, wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others, stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to get rid of germs on your hands. Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.”

Tuolumne County Public Health reports a death due to COVID-19 of a man in his 70s. There are 19 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report, there are 164 active cases including 11 who are hospitalized.

Today’s newly reported cases include 3 cases age 17 or younger and 4 cases age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 1 girl age 0-11, 1 girl and 1 boy age 12-17, 1 woman 18 to 29, 2 women age 30-39, 5 women and 1 man age 40 to 49, 3 women age 50-59, 1 man age 60 to 69, 1 man age 70 to 79, and 1 woman and 1 man age 80 to 89. This week there have been 19 cases age 17 or younger and 29 newly identified Tuolumne County residents age 60 and older. Yesterday it was noted public health epidemiology and infection control teams were coordinating with a local care facility to mitigate an outbreak among residents and staff.

Of today’s 19 new community cases, 14 were unvaccinated, and 5 were vaccinated. The man who died was unvaccinated. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 35.1 from 35.5 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 14 were released from isolation since yesterday, in all 4,951 have been released from isolation. There have been 5,222 community cases, 107 deaths, and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne’s population eligible to be vaccinated 60% have been vaccinated.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 2 active COVID-19 cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,284 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps. The CDCR reports 1,646 resolved covid cases at the SCC and no deaths.

Public Health says, “There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Last Week’s Overview (Oct 1 – Oct 8) Tuolumne reported a total of 184 new cases down from 197 last week and Calaveras reported 77 new cases down from 151 last week. Last week there were two Covid deaths in Tuolumne and two in Calaveras.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines appointments Thursday, October 14th, a Pfizer vaccination clinic will be held at the Black Oak Casino Resort in Tuolumne, 10 AM to 12 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies as detailed here.

Tuolumne Schools Superintendent Cathy Parker’s update about COVID-19 Vaccines for students is here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/12 101 25 3,342 54 Calaveras 10/13 34 12 3,634 81 Mariposa 10/13 57 8 1,231 15 Mono 10/13 89 14 1,414 5 Stanislaus 10/13 1,454 126 75,833 1,302 Tuolumne 10/13 164 19 6,842 107