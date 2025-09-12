Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians’ Acorn Festival

Acorn Festival Logo 2025 View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — An event celebrating the season of the acorn harvest is taking place this weekend, September 13th and 14th, 2025 in Tuolumne.

The Acorn Festival is a vibrant two day celebration to honor the acorn harvest and the rich heritage of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians.

The free annual event features vendor booths featuring Native American artists, jewelry and the popular Indian tacos. There will be traditional dancers all weekend and deep pit barbecue Saturday.

Parking is at Black Oak Casino Resort with shuttle service one mile to Mi Wu Street and Hani Drive where the roads will be closed to allow attendees to browse the vendor booths starting at 10 am when the event starts.

The Hand Games Tournament starting at 2 pm will have prizes for the first 10 teams to sign up and for 1st through 5th place winners. Bone Hog, also a traditional game, will take place on Sunday. Similar traditional games are played by people of any age, with the general goal of the games being to encourage dexterity, coordination, singing and more to challenge and distract an opponent who is trying to guess which hand contains the highest scoring “bone” or stick.

The Acorn Festival will run from 10 am until dusk Saturday and Sunday.