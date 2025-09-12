Supervisor Kirk Weighs In On TOT Funding, Charlie Kirk’s Death, Other Issues

Twain Harte, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

It starts with his reflections on somber recent events such as the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire.

He goes on to write about several county issues, such as a proposal he has for allocating Transient Occupancy Tax revenue, his opinions about the future of Standard Park, the recent Grand Jury Reports, Homeless Housing, Pinecrest challenges, realigning some departments, and national issues of local concern.

Click here to read the full blog.

Kirk’s District Three covers Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and higher-elevation communities up the Highway 108 corridor. All members of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors are invited to submit blogs as a way to communicate directly with constituents about county issues and to share their opinions.