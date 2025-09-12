Amazon Prime Delivery Van Fiery Crash In Valley Springs

Amazon Prime van fiery crash in Valley Spring—CCF photo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – An Amazon Prime vehicle was involved in a fiery crash last night in Valley Springs, and the flames spread to nearby vegetation.

A report of a fire that spread to the vegetation after a collision on Olive Orchard Road, between South Burson Road and Highway 26, sent Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters (CCF) responding to the area. Once on the scene, they found a fully engulfed van off the roadway, with flames extending into the surrounding vegetation.

CCF officials relayed that the firefighters quickly extinguished the van fire while also stopping the forward progress of the brush fire. Minutes afterwards, they contained the blaze at an estimated quarter acre.

Luckily, the Amazon Prime driver was not injured. The San Andreas Unit of the CHP continues to investigate the cause of this crash.