Mother Lode Views To Recap TCU Lightning Complex Fire

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the suppression efforts and the recovery moving forward on the TCU Lightning Complex Fire.

The show will open with an interview with Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Assistant Director Dore Bietz about the ongoing cleanup efforts, and information that people who were impacted need to know.

Later in the show, there will be audio played from this week’s board of supervisors meetings in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, in which local responders talked about the early efforts to fight the complex fire and the challenges faced. Some of the speakers included CAL Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit Chief Nick Casci, Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez, Calaveras Office of Emergency Services Director Erik Holt and CAL Fire TCU Assistant Chief Kevin Bohall.

The TCU September Lightning Complex Fire started on September 2 and is 13,869 acres with 99% containment.