Renovation Of The Ceremonial Round House In Yosemite National Park

Santa Rosa Scout Troop 135 member working on the Ceremonial Round House In Yosemite National Park—Park photo

Yosemite, CA – This summer, the ceremonial roundhouse in Yosemite’s Indian Village underwent a renovation thanks to a scout group.

Park officials relayed that the structure has not had any significant upgrades since 1992, when the current roundhouse replaced the one built in 1973. They added that roundhouses are central to tribal activities, and this one is frequently used by members of Yosemite’s seven traditionally associated tribes, which include the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians, during ceremonies throughout the year.

Members of Santa Rosa Scout Troop 135 worked hard to remove incense cedar bark from the roundhouse’s roof, allowing the rafters to be restored. The troop volunteers also rolled up their sleeves to remove the bark from lodgepole pines, which they utilized as support beams inside the roundhouse.

“This project continues a longstanding partnership between the troop and the park, and we are deeply grateful for their hard work, which ensures the ongoing ceremonial and interpretive use of the roundhouse,” noted park officials. “The maintenance of the Indian Village in Yosemite is a continuous collaboration involving the Yosemite Ancestral Stewards Crew, volunteers like Scout Troop 135, historic preservationists, and the NPS Indian Cultural Program.”