Man Wanted For Attempted Murder In Mariposa County

Michael “Cosmo” May wanted for murder—MCSO photo View Photo

Mariposa County, CA –Mariposa County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for public assistance in apprehending a man sought for attempted murder.

The suspect is Michael “Cosmo” May, seen in the image box photo, who fled the crime scene. Sheriff’s officials advise the public, “If you see him or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately. DO NOT attempt to approach or make contact.”

May’s arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, but the incident happened on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, and he has been on the run since. Detectives report that May was originally wanted for assault with a deadly weapon that occurred in the area of Colorado Road and Highway 140 in the Midpines area. While no other details regarding the attempted murder have been released, sheriff’s officials provided this information regarding May:

Last seen in the area of Colorado Road

May be in possession of a hatchet and chainsaw

Wearing a blue shirt and long black shorts

May, who also has words tattooed above both eyebrows, currently remains a fugitive on the run.