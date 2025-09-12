Assistance Center Opening For TCU September Lighting Complex Fire Victims

Damage in Chinese Camp - CAL Fire Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — A Local Assistance Center will be open this weekend for wildfire victims.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, those impacted by the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire can stop by the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Sierra Building to learn about resources available.

Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Assistant Director Dore Bietz says, “It is for residents who the fire has impacted, if their home has been destroyed, damaged, or if they have questions about services. There will be multiple agencies from the State of California, as well as Tuolumne County departments, and a lot of our local non-profit service agencies who can provide services at different levels for those individuals impacted.”

It will run from 9 am – 7 pm, both Saturday and Sunday, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

More information can also be received by calling the Office of Emergency Services at 209-533-6395.