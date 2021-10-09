Fire Weather Watch Issued For Mother Lode, Central Valley

Parrotts Ferry Bridge Over New Melones View Photo

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from Sunday evening into Tuesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, gusty north to northeast winds and wind gusts of twenty to fifty mph will develop late Sunday night and continue through Tuesday. These winds combined with low humidity and dry fuels may lead to critical fire weather conditions into Tuesday evening.

Minimum humidity is forecast to range from fifteen to twenty-five percent, slightly lower on Tuesday. Overnight recoveries will range from twenty-five to fifty percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Additionally, a High Wind Watch has been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from late Sunday night through late Monday night.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.