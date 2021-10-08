Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Mother Lode

File Photo: Yosemite Junction Fire View Photo

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley from late Sunday Night into Tuesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, gusty north to northeast winds of thirty to forty-five mph will develop late Sunday night and continue through Tuesday. These winds combined with low humidity and dry fuels may lead to critical fire weather conditions into Tuesday evening.

Minimum humidity is forecast to range from ten to twenty percent. Overnight recoveries will range from twenty-five to fifty percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 PM this afternoon for Yosemite National Park above the 7,000 foot elevation.

The total snow accumulations above 7,000 feet will range from four to six inches.

Travel could be very difficult in these areas due to slippery and snow covered roads. Slow down and use caution while traveling.