1st Weekend Of October Events And Fundraisers

Sonora Farmers Market Mural, downtown Sonora View Photo

There are several events and fundraisers planned for the first weekend in October.

Twain Harte’s Fabulous First Fridays organized by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce is tonight.

The Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is tonight at 4pm it is also the 3rd annual Kids’ Day.

Sonora’s Football team has a home against Amador tonight. It is Sonora’s homecoming game, there was a pep rally at the school but the usual Homecoming parade and dance were canceled due to COVID-19.

Saturday, October 2nd would have been the Handmade Parade in Jamestown at Rocca Park. New dates are expected in Spring with details coming soon.

The West Point Lumberjack Day, soapbox derby, and the parade on Saturday will close several roads in the area. The closure from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM is for Spink Road from Main Street to the VFW, then for Pine Street from Main Street to Hwy 26 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and also Main Street from Hwy 26 to Bouvard Street from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The event promises family fun with a car and motorcycle show, petting zoo, rock climbing wall, plus attendees can enter double bladed axe throwing, Jack n Jill doublehanded bucking contest, or view the Quilt Show, get some food and listen to live music. There are no admission fees. Location details are in the event listing here.

It is the last weekend to see Shrek the Musical performed at the East Sonora Sierra Repertory Theater. Movie times at the Sonora and Angels Camp theaters are posted here.

Meet a candidate for California Attorney General, Anne Marie Schubert who is currently the District Attorney for Sacramento County at an event Saturday at the Copperopolis Old Armory Building as detailed here.

The Sierra United Soccer Club’s 08 Boys team is hosting a Car Wash to raise funds for their events. Details are in the event listing here.

There are three garage sales planned with all the details in our Classifieds here.

The last free dogs and cate of Calaveras residents rabies vaccination and microchipping clinic will be held in San Andreas.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market which will continue Saturdays into October. The last market is October 9th which coincides with the 2nd Annual Kids Fall Festival- a rain-or-shine event.

As reported here the Grape Stomp and Gold Rush Street Fair in Murphys have been canceled. Also canceled due to COVID-19 is the Meet Our First Responders event.