Tuolumne County Health Fair Canceled Again

Tuolumne County Health Fair View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Health Fair Committee has put out a statement as to why it is again canceling this year’s annual event.

The committee reports, “We may all be tired of hearing about the virus and are anxious to get back to our normal lives. However, as the data is showing, the virus continues to pose a danger to our county, our state, and our country.”

Adding, “In addition to the ongoing risk of the spread of COVID-19 and rapidly changing circumstances, resources in the health care field have been taxed and stretched beyond what most of us expected.”

The statement concludes, “Therefore, the Health Fair Committee has made the unhappy decision to not organize the Health Fair again for 2021. The Committee is still dedicated to the health and wellness of our community and look forward to 2022 as a new opportunity to renew this important event.”

The event is typically held in October at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds and offers various healthcare screenings and tests.