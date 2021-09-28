Red Flag Warning issued For The Mother Lode

Early Morning Smoke over New Melones View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, from 11 AM this morning through 8 PM tonight.

Gusty north to northeast winds of twenty to thirty-five mph will develop this morning across portions of the Northern San Joaquin Valley. The strongest winds are expected this afternoon and will diminish during the evening. These winds, combined with low humidity and extremely dry fuels, will lead to critical fire weather conditions.

The minimum humidity will range from the mid teens to the low 20s.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Continue to keep your radio on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML for the very latest weather updates.