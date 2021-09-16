Update: Fire In Calaveras County

West Point Structure Fire 12:45 p.m. View Photos

Update at 12:55 p.m.: Fire crews continue to battle a structure fire on a property in the West Point area of Calaveras County.

The blaze is in the 2300 block of Spink Road near Higdon Spink Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene the structure was fully engulfed in flames and had not spread to any nearby vegetation, but at the time had not spread to any nearby vegetation, according to CAL Fire. There is no word on what type of structure is burning.

Original post at 12:25 p.m.: West Point, CA — Air and ground crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on a property in the West Point area of Calaveras County.

The blaze is in the 2300 block of Spink Road near Higdon Spink Road. CAL Fire reports that the structure is fully engulfed in flames. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.