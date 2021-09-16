33 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne And 52 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne Public Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday report and 2170 active cases including 16 who are hospitalized. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 50.9 per 100,000 population from 52.7 yesterday. A total of 4,235 have been released from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, 210 cases are currently active, there have been 99 deaths and 1,619 inmate cases for a total of 6,163 total cases.

Today’s newly reported cases include 5 cases age 17 or under and 14 cases are age 60 and older. The gender and age breakdown is; 2 girls and 1 boy age 0-11, 3 girls and 1 boy age 12-17, 3 women and 3 men age 18-29, 1 woman and 2 men age 30-39, 1 woman and 2 men age 40 to 49, 1 man age 50-59, 2 women and 4 men age 60 -69, 2 women and 2 men age 70 to 79, and 2 women and 2 men age 80 to 89.

Of the 33 new community cases, 25 were unvaccinated and 8 were vaccinated. There are no new Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, the California Department of Corrections reports 12 active inmate cases, there are two correctional facilities in the state with more active Covid cases.

Tuolumne Public Health will be holding flu clinic events that will be available September 29th on myturn.ca.gov or call 209-533-7401 to make an appointment. Health officials say walk-ins at drive thru clinics are welcomed but may experience longer wait times. The upcoming clinics are

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 9am to 12 pm, 1pm to 4pm

Sierra Bible Church – 15171 Tuolumne Rd, Sonora, CA 95370

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 1pm-4pm

Groveland Library/Youth Center – 1890 Main St. Groveland, CA 95321

Tuesdays at the Public Health Department 8:30-11:30 a.m. by appointment only

20111 Cedar Rd N, Sonora, CA 95370

Dr. Tony Conte, a local pediatrician shared his thoughts on school starting and common sense information for 2021 in his blog here.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 52 new Covid cases since yesterday’s report and 95 active cases up from 83 yesterday. The active cases includes 3 current Covid hospitalizations. There are 9 new cases age 0-17 and 2 new cases in individuals age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 470 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 573 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over.

COVID-19 Testing If you believe you have been exposed to COVID, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure. If you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through, some pharmacies, at Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines Vaccine appointments can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone age 12 or over. As detailed here healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by September 30. The Pfizer vaccine requires 3 weeks between doses and the Moderna requires 4 weeks. The J&J vaccine requires only one dose. Call or email with any questions you may have Tuolumne is available at (209) 533-7440 Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov, Mariposa at (209) 259-1332 or mariposacovid19@gmail.com more numbers are available on our COVID-19 vaccine page here.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, as the most important step to reduce the spread of disease and prevent serious illness and death, as well as to reduce the impact on the healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus. The vaccination rate for Tuolumne county is 54% of eligible people.

Health Officials detail, “Choosing to help the Public Health Department slow the spread of COVID-19 helps protect you, your family, and your community. We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to be part of the solution and answer the phone—it may be the health department calling to let you know your test result came back positive for COVID-19, or that you have been in close contact with someone who has it.” For more information on contact tracing click here, for isolation and quarantine information go here.

Mariposa County Public Health says “We have had a lot of questions around Vaccine Immunity vs. Natural Immunity, here are some quick facts – Both can provide some protection from infection (or reinfection with natural immunity), but the risks of relying on a natural infection for immunity are significant. Learn more about long-term risk of infections here.” Also regarding Long COVID they state, “this resource helps to address all post-COVID conditions, including long COVID. It’s important to know that each person will experience and cope with long-term illness differently, so it’s a good idea to follow up with your primary care provider. There is a common misunderstanding that “recovered” means someone is completely well. This is not the case. In fact, in some medical sense, being deceased could qualify as “recovered”. The CDC definition of recovered for COVID-19 means 24 hours have passed since the fever break without fever-reducing medications, and symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.”

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 9/14 141 56 2,879 49 Calaveras 9/15 95 52 3,197 67 Mariposa 9/15 67 9 942 12 Mono 9/15 47 7 1,242 5 Stanislaus 9/15 2,360 143 71,278 1,210 Tuolumne 9/15 210 33 6,163 99