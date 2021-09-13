Recall Election Deadline Approaches: Ways To Still Vote

Tuolumne County Voting View Photo

Sonora, CA — All ballots for the gubernatorial recall election sent by mail must be postmarked by tomorrow, or taken to one of the various drop box locations. Or those wishing to vote in person can simply stop by one of the various vote centers, today or tomorrow.

In Tuolumne County, vote centers are open at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall (18375 Fir Drive), Jamestown Community Hall (18250 Main Street), Groveland Library (18990 Highway 120), Twain Harte Bible Church (18995 Twain Harte Drive) and the main Sonora Election’s Office (2 South Green Street).

The vote centers will be open today from 8:30am-4:30pm (except for the Election’s Office which will be open until 5pm). On Tuesday, Election Day, all of those sites will be open from 7am-8pm.

Secure ballot drop boxes are located at the main election’s office, the Sonora Library, Junction Shopping Center, Mi-Wuk Library, Columbia Elementary, Groveland Library, Twain Harte Market, Willow Springs Clubhouse and Rocca Park in Jamestown. Ballots can be placed inside up until 8pm on Tuesday.

For detailed information about voting in Calaveras County, click here.

How soon California will know the winner will likely depend on how close the results are. Counting will begin after the polls close. It is anticipated that it will take the larger municipalities longer to tabulate all the votes due to the higher populations. Some vote-by-mail ballots, postmarked by Election Day, will also be arriving after Tuesday.