Fire Weather Watch For The Mother Lode, Stanislaus National Forest

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Mother Lode, the Stanislaus National Forest and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, starting this afternoon and continue until Friday evening.

A system will approach northwest California coast late today. This will introduce the chance of showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms to portions of northern California late this afternoon through Friday morning. Any thunderstorms will have the potential to produce lightning as well as gusty and erratic

winds. Thunderstorms are forecast to be quick-moving, leading to the possibility of dry lightning.

Gusty onshore winds will persist in the northern Sierra Nevada and foothills through the day on Friday. The combination of possible dry lightning as well as strong winds with the dry fuels, could lead to to critical fire weather conditions.

West/southwest winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph are likely with gusts around 35 mph or more near ridgetops. Additionally, gusty and erratic winds are possible near any showers and thunderstorms.

Humidity will range from 15 to 30 percent on Friday afternoon.

Additionally, the Heat Advisory will continue to remain in effect for Mariposa County until 8 PM this evening.

High temperatures will range from 101 to 106 degrees.

Those type of hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, remain in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.