For Ron Hamilton, it’s natural To want to help and take care of others in the Mother Lode.

Hamilton was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“This is my hometown”, said Hamilton. “When something like the Washington Fire happens, it impacts all of us.”

According to Hamilton, last Saturday he received a phone call from Kerry Tweedy, the lead singer of Stompbox, who said, “We’ve got to do something”. Within a half hour, they had a plan.

That plan is to host a dinner fundraiser called ‘Operation Washington Fire Relief’ at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds Livestock area on Saturday September 18th, from 5 until 8 PM. Rockin Bar B (Authentic Texas BBQ) in Sonora, agreed to donate the food.

The dinner will consist of pulled pork and beef sandwiches, coleslaw, macaroni & cheese, and cupcakes. Tickets are $15 for everyone, except for children five and under, who are free.

Hamilton said, “Stompbox (the band) will come out of retirement for one last gig”.

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department granted permission for Hamilton to put on this event.

“Due to Covid-19, we will have proper distance in the livestock area”, said Hamilton. “That is part of the reason that tickets must be purchased in advance. The other reason is so that we know how much food we need.”

Tickets must be purchased by September 15th. Tickets are available at the Jamestown Elementary School office, Sonora Elementary School office and the Sonora High School office. Or you can purchase online at https://www.rockintexasbbq.com/shop

The funds raised will go to the Sonora Area Foundation’s Local Emergency Services Fund, which will help provide services and materials for the families who lost their homes in the Washington Fire.

For more information, call Hamilton at 209-588-3848.

