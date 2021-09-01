More Containment Gained On Washington Fire

Sonora, CA — While the forward spread has been stopped for several days, firefighters gained more containment over the past 24 hours on the Washington Fire.

It is 100 acres and 85-percent contained. We reported earlier that one body was found within the burn area. Identification has not yet been made. An additional structure was recently found destroyed, increasing the total number to 18.

PG&E has been in the area repairing damaged infrastructure related to the fire.

CAL Fire reports, “Suppression repair efforts, fire line reinforcement, mop-up and patrol will continue. Cooler high temperatures are expected today and tomorrow. A slight increase in relative humidity and west winds will continue but with decreased strength.”

Officials say the cause of the fire, which started on August 26 at 1:20pm, is still under investigation.