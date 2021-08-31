Sonora, CA– A contentious issue almost since the day it opened, Camp Hope is officially closed, and clean-up efforts are underway that are anticipated to last into 2022. Tuolumne County District 1 Supervisor David Goldemberg and District 5 Supervisor Jaron Brandon released a joint press release that explains the history of the controversial homeless encampment and what will happen to the property moving forward.

Back in 2020, the county started investigating code violations, you can read more about that story here. And this last May is when it was decided to give everyone living in Camp Hope a 90-day notice, details on that story here.

In the press release, it is explained that the Washington Fire lead to the full evacuation of Camp Hope, and additional steps were taken to ensure that it stays empty with blocking access to the site. CALRecycle will continue to clean the area, remove all abandoned vehicles, solid waste, and structures as well as the installation of a fence. The project is expected to last the remainder of the year and into 2022. Both supervisors express hope this will lead to a safer community while also leading to more help for a myriad of issues the homeless face.