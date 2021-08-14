Update: Motorcycle Crash On HWY 108

Update at 8:30 a.m.: One patient has been flown from the scene to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. The CHP reports that luckily their injuries are minor. Tow crews have cleared the wreckage and debris and traffic is moving freely once again on the eastbound lanes. Further details on the motorcycle crash are below.

Original post at 7:57 a.m.: Keystone, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle accident on Highway 108 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County. The CHP reports that a motorcycle went off the roadway near Tulloch Dam Road and crashed in the grassy center divide. An air ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no word on injuries. How many people were on the bike is also not known at this time. Although the wreck is not blocking the eastbound lanes, traffic is backed up in the area so motorists should use caution in the area. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.