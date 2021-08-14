Tuolumne County Supervisors Target Some of Federal Rescue Funds

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – At a special Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting this morning, supervisors vote on where nearly $2 million out of the over $10 million federal funding should go.

This was the third special meeting held by the board regarding the use of the American Rescue Funds. The first sought public input with many targeting law enforcement needs, as reported here. The second reflected some of the board and county staff interests in spending money including creating a RAD card program for local businesses and doing more code enforcement.

At today’s meeting the board directed staff to build the items and amounts listed below into the 2021-22 Adopted budget:

Pre-fund fire and code enforcement staff and equipment. $350,000

Economic stimulus (RAD Card program) $500,000

Funding for Code Enforcement abatement $250,000

Fire apparatus funding $800,000

Space Needs Study scope of work expansion $175,000

GIS Software $35,000

Surveyor Printer/Scanner $25,000

Animal Control facilities upgrades $60,000

Increase Cyber Security $350,000

Mailers to local business $10,000

The board will vote on the finalized adopted budget at its September 21st meeting.