Tuolumne County Supervisors Target Some of Federal Rescue Funds
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign
Sonora, CA – At a special Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting this morning, supervisors vote on where nearly $2 million out of the over $10 million federal funding should go.
This was the third special meeting held by the board regarding the use of the American Rescue Funds. The first sought public input with many targeting law enforcement needs, as reported here. The second reflected some of the board and county staff interests in spending money including creating a RAD card program for local businesses and doing more code enforcement.
At today’s meeting the board directed staff to build the items and amounts listed below into the 2021-22 Adopted budget:
- Pre-fund fire and code enforcement staff and equipment. $350,000
- Economic stimulus (RAD Card program) $500,000
- Funding for Code Enforcement abatement $250,000
- Fire apparatus funding $800,000
- Space Needs Study scope of work expansion $175,000
- GIS Software $35,000
- Surveyor Printer/Scanner $25,000
- Animal Control facilities upgrades $60,000
- Increase Cyber Security $350,000
- Mailers to local business $10,000
The board will vote on the finalized adopted budget at its September 21st meeting.