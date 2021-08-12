Storm Damaged Blagen Road Repairs To Begin Next Month

Road closed sign View Photo

Arnold, CA — Construction will soon begin on the last of the 2017 Winter Storm Projects, the Blagen Road Repair Project and county road officials want feedback from the public.

Calaveras County Public Work is holding a meeting at Independence Hall in Arnold on Saturday, August 14 at 10 a.m. to bring the public up to speed on the construction. County road officials as well as the county’s contractor K. W. Emerson based in San Andreas and construction management firm, PSOMAS, out of the Sacramento area, will be in attendance to answer project-specific questions.

Regarding the project, county roads officials detail that it will involve the removal of the existing temporary bridge, the installation of a new culvert, and restore the roadway to its pre-disaster condition. They also relay, “As the damage to this road was caused by a federally declared disaster, the cost for the repairs is reimbursable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES).”

Construction is scheduled to take place between Monday, August 30, and Wednesday, October 13th. Blagen Road will be completely closed at “D” Street/Dunbar Road from Tuesday, September 7 until Saturday, October 2. Motorists will be detoured around White Pines Lake to provide access to the ball fields, Moose Lodge, and Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) facilities.

Due to the recent spike in county COVID-19 cases, roads officials report, “We are following the California Department of Public Health guidance for the use of face coverings, which states that masks are required for unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings.” Questions can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at 209-754-6402.