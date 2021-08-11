Chance To Impact Education At Sonora High?

Former Sonora Board of Trustee Krysta Wolken View Photo

Sonora, CA — With a Sonora Union High School trustee resigning, a spot has opened up on the school’s board of trustees and applications are being requested from those interested in filling the seat.

Trustee Krysta Wolken, who beat out long-time board member and President Jeanie Smith in last year’s November 3rd election, resigned at the end of last month. She was Trustee Area 1 that includes the Sonora, Jamestown, and Chinese Camp school districts.

The board is giving public notice that “all qualified persons who would like to apply for the open position on the Sonora Union High School District Board of Trustees may obtain an application by contacting the Sonora Union High School District Office or accessing the district website at sonorahs.k12.ca.us.”

All applications must be submitted on or before August 25th, no later than 4 p.m. to the Superintendent’s Office of the Sonora Union High School District Office at 100 School Street, Sonora, California.

School officials provided this list of qualifications for the board seat:

1. Submit a letter of intent

2. Submit proof or resident in the Sonora Union High School District’s Trustee Area 1 (Sonora,

Jamestown, and Chinese Camp School Districts)

3. Be a registered voter at least 18 years of age

It is also noted that the board will appoint a person to the seat if there are no nominees, or none of the nominees have the required qualifications. Trustee Wolken’s term was slated to end in December of 2024. The person who takes her seat will serve until the next school board election in November of 2022.