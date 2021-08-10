Hospital Visitors Must Show Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Covid-19 Test

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA–Starting August 11th, 2021, visitor restrictions will be tightened at Adventist Health Sonora. The California Department of Public Health has ordered that all visitors either present proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their visit, or a vaccination series completed at least 14 days before their visit.

This applies to the acute care hospital building at 10000 Greenley Road and Sierra Care Center Units 6 and 7. They do not apply to outdoor visits, outpatient clinics, the Professional Center at 900 Greenly Road, or the Health Pavilion at 900 Mono Way in Sonora. Exceptions will be made for visitors of end-of-life care patients. Additional details about the requirements can be found here. The President of Adventist Health Sonora Michelle Fuentes explains.

“Safety is our highest priority, We know these new requirements from CDPH are stringent, but it is our duty to do everything we can to protect our patients, staff, and community, especially with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and spread of highly contagious variants.”

More information about upcoming vaccination clinics can be found here.