Calaveras Sheriff Details Crime Trends

Sheriff Rick DiBasilio

San Andreas, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio.

He will talk about recent crime trends in the county and the challenges facing law enforcement. In addition, he will speak about new equipment his office has received, how the recent county budget impacts his department, advice for the community during this fire season, and the latest on busting illegal marijuana grows.

DiBasilio is serving his second term as Calaveras County Sheriff.