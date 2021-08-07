Light Fog
65.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Sheriff Details Crime Trends

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sheriff Rick DiBasilio

Sheriff Rick DiBasilio

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio.

He will talk about recent crime trends in the county and the challenges facing law enforcement. In addition, he will speak about new equipment his office has received, how the recent county budget impacts his department, advice for the community during this fire season, and the latest on busting illegal marijuana grows.

DiBasilio is serving his second term as Calaveras County Sheriff.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 